Rowdy duo go missing in Hyderabad; police station vandalised

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Two cases were registered by the Habeebnagar police against relatives of Kaleem and Sameer, both brothers and rowdy sheeters, after the relatives allegedly damaged property at the police station and attacked mediapersons on Friday night.

The first case was registered against several persons, including the parents of Sameer and Kaleem, for abusing policemen in the station and damaging the reception, flower pots and other property in the station. The other case was booked for threatening, demanding money and damaging the mobile phone of Mohd Ziauddin, a reporter who was covering the incident.

The episode started to unfold Friday night after relatives of the brothers, both of whom are listed as rowdies in the Habeebnagar police station limits, reached the police station alleging that the police had ‘killed’ them.

A case was registered against Sameer two days ago by the Habeebnagar police for extorting money from one Mohd Ghouse, who lodged a complaint saying the rowdy sheeters had assaulted and threatened him. The police had summoned Sameer and later released him on a personal bond.

On Friday night, Sameer’s relatives came to the police station and enquired about his whereabouts. They said the local police had called him to the police station and detained him. Kaleem too went missing by this time.

Though Habeebnagar Inspector T Amrutha Reddy told the relatives that the duo was not in the police station, they insisted on checking the police station. After going around the police station and failing to find the brothers, the group started creating a nuisance in the police station. They damaged furniture and assembled on the road creating trouble, said the Inspector.

On information, additional teams from various police stations were rushed to the spot and the gathering was dispersed. Quick Response Teams and the Telangana State Special Police force too were deployed to ensure peace.

While Sameer, against whom there are nine cases, was detained under the PD Act once, Kaleem has 10 cases against him and was detained twice under the same Act.

