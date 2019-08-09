Rowdy sheeter arrested for creating public nuisance in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:59 pm

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police arrested Ganesh, a rowdy sheeter on charges of public nuisance and assaulting police personnel on duty in the wee hours of Friday. According to the police, Ganesh picked up an argument with a motorist allegedly in an inebriated condition at Sarovar Bar in Balkampet and damaged the wind shield on Thursday night around 11 pm. He created public nuisance too.

On receiving information, the patrolling team from the police station reached the spot to take him into custody. “While bringing him under control and taking custody, Ganesh obstructed our personnel and also assaulted them. However, he was caught and the situation brought under control,” police said.

The SR Nagar police booked two cases against Ganesh and produced him before the court which remanded him in judicial custody. Ganesh was earlier detained under the Preventive Detention Act. A stringent action will be taken by initiating the PD Act proposal for second time against him, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter