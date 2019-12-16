Rowdy sheeter attacks minor with knife in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Kothagudem: A rowdy sheeter allegedly attacked a minor girl with a knife for spurning his proposal, in Kothagudem. The incident which took place three days ago came to light on Monday. The girl suffered laceration on one of her hands. The accused attacked the girl while she was going home after college, at SCCL head office area here.

The accused Laxman had been troubling the girl for long forcing her to accept his proposal. He reportedly warned the girl not to inform her parents about it and even threatened to kill her brother, the police said.

The family members approached the police late on Sunday. Based on a complaint lodged by her parents One Town Inspector L Raju booked a case under the provisions of POCSO and began investigation. It was learnt that the accused was detained by the police.

