Rowdy sheeter murdered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter, who became a father just a couple of days ago, was murdered by his cousins over a dispute at Dathu Nagar in Meerpet here on Wednesday.

The assailants surrendered after the offence and were taken into custody, police said.

The deceased I Chandrakanth, 23, a painter from Pragathi Hills in Meerpet was involved in four cases including the murder of his own father in 2013. A rowdy sheet was opened on him at the Meerpet police station in 2018.

Chandrakanth, who was not going to work for the past some days allegedly was harassing his cousins K Varun and Sai Kumar for money and liquor. His wife delivered a baby girl on Tuesday night and he kept demanding money from Varun for the hospital bills too. Varun already bore grudge against Chandrakanth suspecting the latter’s role in the murder of his elder brother Abhimanyu at Ibrahimpatnam in 2014.

According to the police, Varun and Sai Kumar took Chandrakanth to a bar in Karmanghat on a motorcycle. Around 11.30 pm, after getting themselves drunk, they took him to Dathu Nagar and continued to drink from the liquor bottles they bought.

“They started arguing with Chandrakanth. After a heated argument, they pushed him on the ground and attacked him on head. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot,” police said.

The duo was scared to surrender before the Meerpet police after the murder, hence went to the Kanchanbagh police and surrendered around 4 am.

“The Kanchanbagh police informed us and we went there and took them into custody and brought here. A case of murder was booked. They will be produced before the court for remanding in judicial custody,” police said.

