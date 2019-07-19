Royal Avenger, N R I Symbol impress

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 6:52 pm

Hyderabad: Royal Avenger, N R I Symbol and Wings Of Eagles worked well when the following horses were exercsed at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

800m:

British Empress (Koushik) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Flying Queen (R Ajinkya) 59, 600/45, moved well. On My Way (Aneel) 1-2, 600/46, handy. George Cross (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Royal Style (RB) 1-1.5, 600/47, unextended. Merry Dane (Gopal Singh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Digger (G Naresh) 59, 600/45, moved well. Exclusive Striker (RB) 1-2, 600/46, not extended. Brave Syera (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/46, shaped well. Ashwa Raftar (Ajit Singh) 59, 600/45, looks well. Wings Of Eagles (App) 58, 600/44, good. Arcade Fire (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved well. Be Sure (Nakhat Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Exclusive Blue (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Semira (Deepak Singh) 59, 600/45, shaped well. Supurinto (RB) 1-1, 600/45, not extended. Kingswood (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. N R I Symbol (RB) 57, 600/43, note. Halo’s Princess (App) & Negress Princess (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, former moved well. Brush The Sky (App) & Turbulence (SG Prasad) 1-0, 600/44, pair finished level.

1000m:

Top Contender (Rafique Sk) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. New State (G Naresh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Ashwa Yashobali (SG Prasad) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43, good. Royal Dynamite (Ajit Singh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, speedy. Sun Dancer (C Umesh) & Premier Action (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, former moved well. Marinetti (Akshay Kumar) & Son Of Sardar (Ashhad Asbar) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/45, pair finished level. Natasha (Kunal) & Air Salute (C Umesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Diesis Dream (C Umesh) & Let It Be Me (Kunal) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/46, former moved well. Ashwa Calvari (SG Prasad) & Darshish (App) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, former to note.

1200m:

Southern Meteor (R Ajinkya) 1-34, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Vashishta (P Ajeeth K) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Born Greek (BR Kumar) & Vijay’s Empire (Trainer) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Turf Choice (C Umesh) & Jazz It Up (Kunal) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Miss Marvellous (Kunal) & Moka (C Umesh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair looks well.

1400m:

Royal Avenger (C Umesh) & Midnight Dream (AA Vikrant) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former worked well.

Noted on Wednesday

SAND

600m:

California Beauty (RB) & Aarohi (RB) 45, former improving.

800m:

Rose Petal (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Royal Girl (Trainer) 58, 600/45, good. Dandy Man (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Royal Dancer (Ajit Singh) 1-2, 600/45, well in hand. Royal Treat (Nakhat Singh) & Gazebo (Bopanna) 1-0, 600/45, former moved well. Versallies (App) & Promiseofhappiness (Rafique Sk) 1-3, 600/47, pair finished level.

1000m:

Havelock Cruise (App) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Agni (Rafique Sk) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Crimson Fire (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, not extended.

1400m:

Alta Vita (App) 1-49, 1200/1-33, 1000/1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter