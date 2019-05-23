Royal Chieftain fancied for Ooty feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:05 am 4:14 pm

Udhagamandalam: The R. Foley-trained Royal Chieftain looks set to make amends in the Kangeyam Plate 1400 metres, Terms for horses 3-years- old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. No false rails. The first race starts at 10 30 a.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Poppy 1, Helleborus 2, El Politico 3

2. Dream Run 1, Asian Empress 2, Mighty Princess 3

3. Royal Chieftain 1, Storm Flag 2, Wakanda 3

4. Three Of A Kind 1, Hananiah 2, Rhiannon 3

5. Victoria’s Secret 1, Pinewood 2, Texas Rose 3

6. Glorious Nissy 1, Lord Ascot 2, Luxzara 3

7. Jessica 1, Heart Of Gold 2, Petunia 3

Day’s Best: Three Of A Kind.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

