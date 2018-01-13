Royal Dynamite impresses at Malakpet Race Course trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 5:45 pm

Hyderabad: Royal Dynamite impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Man Apart (NS Parmer) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Seven Colours (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. The Man In Black (Kiran Naidu) 59, 600/46, well in hand. Sarvatra (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved well. Amazing Script (Akshay Kumar) 59, 600/45, shaped well. On The Fire (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/46.5, handy. Amazing Venus (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/46.5, moved well. Exclusive Striker (RB) 1-1, 600/47, well in hand. Champion Bull (NS Parmer) 58, 600/44, maintains form. Royal Dancer (Khurshad Alam) 59, 600/45, worked well. Moonflash (RB) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Long Range (Aneel) 59, 600/45, moved well. General Salute (RB) 1-0, 600/47, not extended. Ashka Ashka Ashka (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, moved well. Smarty (NS Parmer) 59, 600/44, good. Yanga (RB) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Bullish Approach (RB) & Dancing Away (RB) 1-2, 600/45, pair moved well.

1000m:

Withrosemakeup (Md Ismail) & Darakhshan Setarah (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Shaquille (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Royal Dynamite (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Surprise Party (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/46, maintains form. Gaandeevan (RB) 1-15 (From 1000/400) 46, urged. Platinum (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Amorous White (Akshay Kumar) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46, maintains form. O Ms Akilah (Trainer) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Astra (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Bullish Approach (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, urged. Lord Gift (RB) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, not extended. Wings Of Eagles (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, shaped well. Drogan (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47, shaped well. Striker (Aneel) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, urged. Born To Do It (Md Ismail) & Princess Hina (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved together.

1200m:

Rohini (Kiran Naidu) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, note. Big Heart (Rohit Kumar) & King David (Deepak Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair worked well. Doubly Sure (Deepak Singh) & Vancouver (Rohit Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well. Wave Rider (Deepak Singh) & Lightning Fin (Rohit Kumar) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Sweet March (Deepak Singh) & Sea Castle (Rohit Kumar) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, a fit pair.