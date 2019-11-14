Royal Dynamite shines in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:03 am 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: Royal Dynamite worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet racecourse on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Ambitious Approach (RB) 46, handy. La Lady (N Rawal) & Queen Blossom (RB) 46.5, pair handy.

800m:

2y–(Whatsthescript/La Surama) (App) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Starboy (Ashhad Asbar) 58, 600/45, good. Desert Moon (Rohit Kumar) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Vijay’s Empress (Ajit Singh) 58, 600/44, looks well.

187-2y-(Whatsthescript/So Charm) (Koushik) 1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Maxwell (Rohit Kumar) 1-4, 600/47, moved easy. Star Racer (Khurshad Alam) 58, 600/44, eased up. Jo Malone (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Tokyo Jam (RB) 59, 600/45, moved nicely. California Beauty (RB) & Angel Tesoro (BR Kumar) 59, 600/45, a notable pair. Country’s Pet (RB) & Her Legacy (N Rawal) 1-2, 600/45, pair handy. Royal Treat (Bopanna) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Shandaar (Akshay Kumar) & Royal Girl (Trainer) 1-0, 600/45, pair handy and finished level.

1000m:

Reunion (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, good. Royal Valentine (Nakhat Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, handy. Turning Wheel (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, moved well. City Of Fusion (Rohit Kumar) & Crimson Fire (Khurshad Alam) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former fit and well. Silver Dollar (BR Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, unextended. Actually (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Sacred Lamp (Koushik) 1-15,800/58, 600/45, strode out well. Royal Dynamite (Ajit Singh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, pleased. Greek Soul (Ashhad Asbar) & Explosive (Trainer) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/44, former in good shape. Spicy Star (Ashhad Asbar) & News O’Star (App) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former shaped well.

1200m:

Minnelli (Ritesh) & Augenstern (Kuldeep Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level.

1400m:

Handsome Duo (P Ajeeth K) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.