By | Published: 4:32 pm

Indian motorcycle maker Royal Enfield launched a lower priced Classic 350 on the lines of its recently-launched Bullet 350 S. The new bike named Classic 350 S, comes at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,45,000 which is Rs 9000 less than the Classic 350.

Much like the more affordable Bullet 350 S, the Classic 350 S also gets a blacked out theme which include engine, mudguards, mirror stalks and even the spoke rims are done in black in order to give the motorcycle a fresh appeal. It comes with a contrast colour fuel tank, which also gets a new decal for the logo, instead of the badge.

The Classic 350 S will be offered in two colour schemes, which are Mercury Silver and Pure Black. While the motorcycle remains same in terms of the mechanics, with a 346 cc single-cylinder engine which is air-cooled. It makes 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The only change in this version is that it gets a single-channel ABS unit on the front wheel.

The motorcycle, as of now, is available only in select south Indian States and will be on sale in the rest of the country in sometime.