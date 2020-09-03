Royal Enfield inching back to recovery

The motorcycle maker said that its manufacturing and retail operations were suspended between March 23 and May 5.

By | Published: 12:50 am 10:06 pm

Hyderabad: The COVID pandemic has impacted every sector possible and automobiles has been on top of that list. Auto companies are struggling to get back to pre-COVID numbers and are initiating a slew of measures in order to maintain customer safety along with profitable sales. Eicher Motors’ motorcycle brand Royal Enfield is also slowly inching back to pre-COVID numbers.

The motorcycle maker said that its manufacturing and retail operations were suspended between March 23 and May 5. “Currently, all our manufacturing plants around Chennai are operational at 40-45 percent capacity with a two-shift format. The market response has been optimistic and within a period of three months we have been able to ensure overall business recovery of approximately 75 percent in the month of July,” said a company spokesperson of Royal Enfield.

The company recently launched the Service on Wheels (SOW) initiative in order to provide vehicle servicing to customers at their doorstep. It deployed 800 units of purpose-built, RE branded SOW fleet at various dealership touch-points which include metros, tier-II and a few tier-III cities as well.

In terms of the SOW initiative, the company has 65 SOW motorcycles that can undertake 80 percent of all typical service and repair. “Telangana has a strong brand affinity and has a cult following for the brand. It has been a strong Classic market for Royal Enfield and is now welcoming the modern bikes like Himalayan and Twins. We are witnessing the encouraging response to all models and the latest launches of Classic S and Bullet X have also received a tremendous response,” the spokesperson added.

The company’s market share for Telangana (including Hyderabad) has been 6.5 percent while Hyderabad city is 12 percent.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .