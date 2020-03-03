Royal Enfield launches Vintage store in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:33 pm

Hyderabad: Royal Enfield launched its pre-owned motorcycle store ‘Vintage’ at Mettuguda, Hyderabad, a first for the city. With the launch of this new store, it now boasts of 10 such vintage stores across the country.

Royal Enfield Vintage Store is a format that deals exclusively in pre-owned, refurbished and restored motorcycles and is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the two-wheeler industry. It is designed for existing and potential Royal Enfield customers looking for tested motorcycles with optimum value and a hassle-free experience. Vintage will also be a trusted platform for aficionados to own a piece of the Royal Enfield legacy.

Vintage is a concept that allows for easy discovery and access to pre-owned Royal Enfield motorcycles with the advantage of transparent process and pricing. Targeted at Royal Enfield motorcycle connoisseurs, it is a platform for a variety of customers and enthusiasts. While on one hand, it is meant for the existing Royal Enfield owner who is looking to upgrade and also for the aspiring brand enthusiast who wants to own the brand, it is on the other hand, a place for the Royal Enfield aficionado to grow his / her vintage motorcycle collection.

Commenting about the expansion of the dealership network, Jayapradeep, National Business Head, India, Royal Enfield said, “Hyderabad has always been one of our bastion markets and the overwhelming love that our motorcycles receive has been a major reason for us to open our Vintage store here.”

Vintage Store will have a set of standardised processes and pricing for purchase and sale of pre-owned motorcycles. The store will offer assistance with financing options and also ensure motor insurance, warranty and post-sales service for motorcycles. Each motorcycle will be refurbished with genuine motorcycle parts and spares and undergo a thorough 92-point quality check, thereby guaranteeing quality assurance and reliability, the company said.

