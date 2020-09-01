Royal Enfield sales drop 5% to 50,144 units in Aug

Total exports last month stood at 2,573 units as against 4,152 units in August 2019, down 38 percent

New Delhi: Eicher Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its motorcycle arm Royal Enfield reported a 5 percent decline in total sales to 50,144 units in August.

Royal Enfield had sold 52,904 units in the same month last year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing. Sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc were at 46,357 units last month as against 44,694 units in August 2019, a rise of 4 percent, it added.

Sales of motorcycle models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc were at 3,787 units in August as compared to 8,210 units in the year-ago month, a decline of 54 per cent, the company said.

Total exports last month stood at 2,573 units as against 4,152 units in August 2019, down 38 percent, it added.