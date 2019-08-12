Royal Enfield’s ‘most affordable’ Bullet 350

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Royal Enfield has added two new versions of Bullet 350 to its fleet and the good news is, the new Standard Bullet 350 is the motorcycle-maker’s most affordable bike at a price of Rs 1.12 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Bullet 350 ES is priced at Rs 1.26 lakh (ex-showroom)! The two new, more affordable variants are positioned as the entry-level bikes to attract the masses while the automobile sector has been on a low owing to various reasons such as low demand, increased insurance prices and the governments push towards Electric Vehicles.

If the numbers are to be looked at, the new Standard variant is about Rs 11,000 cheaper than the older one and about Rs 20, 000 more affordable than the Bullet 350 ES.The new variants come with a host of changes in the styling and colour schemes with well-planned cost-saving measures. While the Standard variant will be available in three new colours — Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and Onyx Black, the ES variant will be available in Jet Black, Regal Red and Royal Blue in addition to the existing Maroon and Silver schemes.

What is new is the black finished engine, which has an exception to the all-black version. The use of chrome has been further cut down by using complete black-spoked wheels and other body panels. One striking difference between the older versions of the bikes and the new entry-level bikes is the logo on the tanks. The symbolic metal 3D Royal Enfield logo has been replaced with stickers for these cost-efficient bikes.

Apart from these cosmetic changes, the bike remains unchanged. The new variants are powered by the same 346 CC-single cylinder engine which churns out 19 bhp and 8 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The telescopic fork in the front and the twin shocks in the rear have also been retained from the older variants.A single 280 mm disk brake in up front paired with a single channel ABS and a 153 mm drum brake at the rear handle the braking department.

By launching these pocket-friendly variants of the bikes, Royal Enfield, the biggest player in the sub-400 cc segment in India, is trying to attract more buyers with a budget constraint. How it is received by the buyers remains to be seen, as the bookings for the bike have already opened across India. The booking price for the bikes is Rs 5,000.