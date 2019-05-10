Royal Prestige fancied for Ooty feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:15 am 6:09 pm

Udhagamandalam: The Fahad Khan-trained Royal Prestige, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Udhagamandalam Bookmakers Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

No false rails. The first race starts at 10.30 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. The Viceroy 1, Sentosa 2, Dont Dilly Dally 3

2. Luxzara 1, Mighty Princess 2, My Passion 3

3. Amaterasu 1, Sultan Pheroze 2, Big Treasure 3

4. Kings Black 1, Shreya’s Pet 2, Up And At Them 3

5. Royal Prestige 1, Shamwari 2, Queen Regent 3

6. Hadar 1, Be My Light 2, Desert King 3

7. Swiss Agatta 1, Tencendur 2, Helleborus 3

Day’s Best: Amaterasu.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.