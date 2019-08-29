Royal queen’s expensive couture in Sye Raa

By | Published: 9:45 pm 9:48 pm

The grandeur and the tale of epic freedom struggle, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, are awe-inspiring. And so is the making of the film. From building characters to creating realities before the camera, the task is quite challenging for any auteur. And the scale of budget for such movies sometimes goes beyond imagination.

Milky beauty Tamannaah Bhatia, who is playing a crucial role in the magnum opus, will be seen yet again flaunting her royal haute couture which, she feels, is the most expensive outfits she had ever worn. She further feels that the movie Sye Raa is the most expensive film of her career after Baahubali.

The most expensive film is, undoubtedly, Baahubali from casting actors from all over the country to the humongous film sets and graphics, and, after that, Sye Raa will be the biggest and expensive film, she said recently.

After her success with F2 – Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, Tamannaah could not make any impact with her last outing Abhinetri 2 which tanked at the box office. She is currently filming for That Is Mahalakshmi and a couple of other movies in Tamil and Hindi — Action and Bole Chudiyan respectively.

The royal outfits for Sye Raa have been designed by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita, along with Anju Modi. She went on to say that the extensive lehengas and Indian couture she wore are probably the most expensive outfits she has worn.

One of the most-anticipated and high-budget movies in Indian cinema, Sye Raa, which is all set to see the light of the day amidst cost overruns, will hit theatres on October 2 worldwide. Directed by Surender Reddy, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Nayanathara, Sudeep, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep in key roles.