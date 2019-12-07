Royality may score in Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 7:21 pm

Mumbai: The P. Shroff-trained Royalty may score in the Dashmesh-Win Legend Futurity 1200 metres, a terms for horses 2-years-old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

Selections:

1. Highland Woods 1, Sharareh 2, Godsword 3

2. Mzilikazi 1, Dandi March 2, Turmeric Tower 3

3. Rhapsody 1, Dadd’s Pride 2, Hokkaido 3

4. Memorable Eyes 1, Martini 2, Tudor Hall 3

5. Excellent 1, Intense Stylist 2, Awesome One 3

6. Royalty 1, Major General 2, Lady Lanette 3

7. Saddle The Wind 1, Whispering Queen 2, Shapath 3

Day’s Best: Mzilikazi.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 4, 5 & 6.