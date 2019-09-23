RP Act: Registration of political parties

By | Published: 12:50 am 5:50 pm

This article deals with the registration of political parties in India and the benefit of such a registration

Section 29A of the Representation of People’s Act 1951, inserted in 1989, deals with the registration with the Election Commission of associations and bodies as political parties.

It states that any association or body of individual citizens of India calling itself a political party and intending to avail itself certain benefits under this act shall make an application to the Election Commission for its registration as a political party for the purposes of this Act.

Other provisions of the section:

Timeframe for registration as a political party: if the association or body is formed after 1989, within thirty days next following the date of its formation.

Every application for registration shall be signed by the chief executive officer of the association or body (whether such chief executive officer is known as Secretary or by any other designation) and presented to the Secretary to the Commission or sent to such Secretary by registered post.

Every such application shall contain the following particulars, namely:

• the name of the association or body;

• the State in which its head office is situate;

• the address to which letters and other communications meant for it should be sent;

• the names of its president, secretary, treasurer and other office-bearers;

• the numerical strength of its members, and if there are categories of its members, the numerical strength in each category;

• whether it has any local units; if so, at what levels;

• whether it is represented by any member or members in either House of Parliament or of any State Legislature; if so, the number of such member or members.

The application shall be accompanied by a copy of the memorandum or rules and regulations of the association or body, by whatever name called, and such memorandum or rules and regulations shall contain a specific provision that the association or body shall bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, and to the principles of socialism, secularism and democracy, and would uphold the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

The Commission may call for such other particulars as it may deem fit from the association or body.

After considering all the particulars as aforesaid in its possession and any other necessary and relevant factors and after giving the representatives of the association or body reasonable opportunity of being heard, the Commission shall decide either to register the association or body as a political party for the purposes of this Part, or not so to register it; and the Commission shall communicate its decision to the association or body

The decision of the Commission shall be final.

After an association or body has been registered as a political party as aforesaid, any change in its name, head office, office-bearers, address or in any other material matters shall be communicated to the Commission without delay

Registration of political parties is an important electoral reform as it empowers the Election Commission of India to regulate the affairs of a political party, especially donations to a political party.

In 2003, the Representation of People Act 1951 was amended and sections 29B and 29C inserted.

Section 29B says political parties may accept contributions of any amount from any person or company except from a government company or foreign source.

Section 29C says that every political party which receives such funding should prepare a report on contributions above Rs.20,000 from individuals and companies and submit the same to the Election Commission before the income tax returns are filed. If any party fails to do this, it will not get tax exemption for that year under the Income Tax Act.

Similarly, section 13A of the Income Tax Act 1961 provides for exemption of all voluntary contributions received by a political party from payment of income tax. But such exemption is conditional on the recipient party maintaining such books of accounts and other documents as would enable the officers of the I-T department to properly deduce the income received by it and also maintaining a record of such contributions and the names and addresses of donors as well as amounts above Rs.20,000.

This provision also says that if the party fails to submit the report as stipulated in Section 29C of the RPI Act 1951, it will not get the tax exemption.

In 2017, the government amended the Income Tax Act with Section 13A to say that political parties will have to declare all donations above Rs.2,000 to obtain tax exemption However, it did not amend Section 29C of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, to reflect the same. As on date according to Section 29C, every political party receiving funding above Rs.20,000 from individuals and companies and submit the same to the Election Commission before the income tax returns are filed

Apart from exemption from income tax, a registered political party will also get preference in allocation of election symbols under the allocation of symbols to political parties’ order 1968 of the Election Commission.

