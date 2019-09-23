RPF celebrates 35th Raising Day in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) celebrated its 35th Raising Day at a colourful function organised at RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali. The Raising Day is celebrated to commemorate the conferring of Armed Force status on RPF on par with the other paramilitary forces.

AN Sinha, Inspector General, Director of the Training Centre, reviewed the parade and took the salute from the marching contingents. On the occasion, he advised the RPF officers and staff to strive towards ensuring foolproof safety and security to railway passengers.

He highlighted the past achievements of the force and also stated that the future of RPF was equally important. Sinha urged the staff to be courteous towards the railway passengers and to be proactive in providing assistance to weaker sections of the society at railway stations and in trains.

To mark the occasion a shooting competition was held amongst the trainees. SN Poornima, Head Constable, Bangalore Division, bagged the first prize followed by Raghavendra Singh, Constable, Secunderabad Division. As a part of the Raising Day celebrations, ‘Swachhta Abhiyaan’ was carried out by the officials and stuff to promote a greener and cleaner environment. The RPF staffs were counselled to maintain cleanliness in and around their premises.

