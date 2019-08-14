RPF clears abandoned vehicles from stations in Telangana

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: In view of the Independence Day, as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), South Central Railway has carried out a massive drive against unauthorised and abandoned vehicles parked for longer periods in railway station premises.

An intensive drive ‘Operation Number Plate’ was conducted by the RPF at 37 railway stations of SCR including Secunderabad, Warangal and Vijayawada between August 9 to 11 to clear illegal/abandoned parking of vehicles in railway premises.

During the drive, a large number of vehicles which were lying parked for more than three to six months were also found. The details of the owners of the vehicles were being traced out and being handed over to them after due verification, a press release said.

The other vehicles were being removed from railway premises in co-ordination with traffic/local police duly following the legal procedure. The drive also helps de-congest the circulating areas.

The RPF personnel identified one 4-wheeler and 628 two-wheelers lying in the railway station premises for more than five days. Out of these, 27 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler owners were identified and handed over to them.

Further, 129 two-wheelers were towed away with the cooperation of local police authorities. Investigation is going on the remaining vehicles and they will also be either handed over or disposed after due legal formalities.

Case was registered against eight 2-wheeler vehicles by RPF under Railway Act. An appeal was made to the vehicle owners to inform the parking contractor before they park their vehicles for longer period, release added.

