RPF constable among five held for organising cockfights in Bhongir

Yadadri-Bhongir: Five persons including a constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) were taken into custody by the police on charges of organising cockfights at chinna Palugu Thanda of Bibinagar mandal in the district on Thursday. The arrested were Yapala Madhusudhan, Marri Mahesh of Husnabad village, Mamillapalli Sridhar, a Railwayk Protectiopn Force Constable, Banothu Bandu of Chinna Palugu Thanda in Bibinagar mandal, Bijili Rambabu of Eluru in Andhra Pradesh.

DCP of Bhongir Narayana Reddy told newsmen that the arrested persons, addicted to betting in cock fights, planned to organise the cock fights in Chinna Palugu Thanda. They purchased cocks in Vijayawada and were planning to organise cock fights and prepared a small ground in agricultural fields. They were collecting Rs 500 from each person as bet amount of a cockfight.

On a tip off, police raided four days ago, but the organisers managed to flee in a car. The five accused persons were arresgted at Pochampally Chowrasta in Bibinagar. Police seixed Rs 15,000 from their possession. A case was filed against them under T S gambling Act-1974 and Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act -1960. The raid was conducted by the SOT of Rachakonda commissionerate and Bibinagar police.

