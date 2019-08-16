RPF head constable commits suicide in Delhi

By | Published: 8:00 pm

New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) Head Constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver at the Anand Vihar Railway Station here on Friday, police said.

Naresh Panwar, 50, who hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, resided in Hakikat Nagar here.

Around 8.26 a.m., a constable found Panwar lying in a pool of blood and informed the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Gupta said Panwar was found dead in a seated position with a gunshot injury on his head. His service revolver was lying near his right leg.

“During initial investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Naresh was also marked absent around 12.55 a.m. as he did not report on time for his duty. However, he arrived at 1.50 a.m.,” said Gupta.

Police have handed over the body to Panwar’s family members after conducting a post-mortem.

“Prima facie, it appears to be suicide. We will ask the family members about the reason behind it. We are also investigating the matter from all angles,” the police officer said.

Panwar was posted at the Anand Vihar Railway Station since 2016. He is survived by his mother, wife and two children.