RPF passing-out parade held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The passing-out parade for the 8th batch of Sub-Inspector cadets of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was held at RPF Training Centre, Moula-Ali on Thursday.

AN Sinha, IG cum Director, RPF, Training Centre reviewed the parade and administered the oath of allegiance to the Sub-Inspector cadets and exhorted trainees to work with utmost honesty and sincerity and always help passengers especially women, children and elderly passengers who approach them for help.

He urged the trainees not to indulge in any activity which will bring bad image to the RPF. Officers and staff of RPF, Training Centre, parents and relatives of cadets attended the function in large number.

On the occasion, Sinha presented the certificate of excellence for the outstanding performance in best indoor and all-round best trainee to D.P.S.S. Teja and best outdoor trainee to Suraj Thapa out of 14 Sub-Inspectors Cadets.

The SI cadets underwent nine months initial training in subjects comprising of law, crime and working of railways and outdoor subjects including drill, infantry training and handling of arms at the training centre.