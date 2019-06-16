RPF team from SCR wins band contest

By | Published: 8:31 pm

Hyderabad: Railway Protection Force (RPF) band team of the SCR gave a tough competition to previous winner Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), New Delhi and won the All India RPF Band Competition 2019 held at RPF Training Centre, Moula Ali.

The 9th All India RPF Band Competition which was held from June 10 to 12 saw particiption of 188 band staff from 13 zones including the host team SCR, RPSF, Central Railway, Eastern Railway, East Central Railway, Integral Coach Factory and North Central Railway.

During the competition, best performing staff was selected for All India RPF team and they would be representing RPF in the All India Police Band Competition-2019.

RPSF team which was the winner last year, stood second this time and while the third position was bagged by the Eastern Railway team.

