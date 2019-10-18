RR Club progress to Level-II in Basketball league

By Author  |  Sports Bureau  |  Published: 18th Oct 2019  11:12 pm

Hyderabad: RR Club eked out a hard fought 53-49 win over HAL to progress to Level-II of the annual Hyderabad District Basketball league.

In another match, Loyola Academy defeated VNR VJIET 77-69 in another league match.

Results:  RR Club  53 (Chengi 30; Navneeth 9; Vishnu  6) bt HAL  49 (Ashish  15; Ravi 10; Vikram 7; Aman 7); Loyola Academy 77 (Salman  32; Sai  15; Arun  11) bt VNR  VJIET  69  (Chetan 18; Vinay  18; Manideep 9).

