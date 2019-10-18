RR Club progress to Level-II in Basketball league

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: RR Club eked out a hard fought 53-49 win over HAL to progress to Level-II of the annual Hyderabad District Basketball league.

In another match, Loyola Academy defeated VNR VJIET 77-69 in another league match.

Results: RR Club 53 (Chengi 30; Navneeth 9; Vishnu 6) bt HAL 49 (Ashish 15; Ravi 10; Vikram 7; Aman 7); Loyola Academy 77 (Salman 32; Sai 15; Arun 11) bt VNR VJIET 69 (Chetan 18; Vinay 18; Manideep 9).

