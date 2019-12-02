R&R funds misused in Sircilla, alleges Loksatta

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: Loksatta urged the State government to conduct an inquiry into the alleged misuse of public money allocated for the development of Mid Manair Relief and Rehabilitation colony.

Loksatta wrote a letter in this regard to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday.

According to N Srinivas, Loksatta district president, the government sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the development of Pochamma, Hanuman, Ramappa temples in Kodimunja R and R colony developed in the outskirts of Vemulwada temple town.

Account is opened in Gayatrai Cooperative Bank (A/C no 1003021000921) on the names of Tahsildar, Vemulawada rural and Sarpanch Kodumunja. An amount of Rs 85.04 lakh was deposited in the account from February 3, 2018 to July 26, 2018. Rs 18 lakh was meant for energisation of colony. Surprisingly, an amount of Rs 11,000 was spent to purchase liquor bottles, Rs 5 lakh was given to priests as a gift twice (Rs 2.5 lakh each time) and Rs 80,716 was given to caste leaders. Rs 18,20,913, paid to M/S Uniscan Power Systems, Secunderabad on July 26, 2018.

All these expenditure details were mentioned in the statement submitted by former Sarpanch P Naveen for Rs 7 lakh and president Sarpanch K Raj Kumar for 16 lakh.

Srinivas wanted the government to order vigilance inquiry into the incident and recover the money.

