RR, Hyderabad lift titles

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:35 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad boys team and Ranga Reddy girls teams won the boys and girls titles in the sixth junior inter-district sepaktakraw championship held at GHMC Victory Playground on Sunday.

Hyderabad thrashed Medak while Ranga Reddy got the better of Nizamabad to lift the trophies.

Results: Boys: Final: Hyderabad bt Medak (2-0) (21-11, 21-7); Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Ranga Reddy (2-0) (21-16, 22-20);Medak bt Kamareddy (2-1) (17-21, 21-8, 21-5).

Girls: Ranga Reddy bt Nizamabad (2-1) (21-16, 16-21, 21-15); Semifinals: 1.Ranga Reddy bt Kamareddy (2-0) (21-13, 21-13); Nizamabad bt Hyderabad (2-0) (21-15, 21-19).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter