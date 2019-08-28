Rs 1.2 bn missing from Sri Lanka’s cultural fund, probe ordered

By | Published: 1:50 pm

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s’ prime heritage management institution, the Central Cultural Fund (CCF), has billions of rupees missing from its accounts, reported Daily Mirror.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is said to have appointed a committee headed by his Secretary Saman Ekanayake to inquire into incident.

The matter was raised by Power and Energy Minister Ravi Karunanayake at a meeting held prior to Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, reported Daily Mirror.

The CCF is under the purview of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Minister Sajith Premadasa, who is seeking to be the United National Party (UNP) presidential candidate.

One of those opposing Premadasa’s candidacy is Minister Karunanayake, who had confirmed to the Daily Mirror that such an inquiry was to be carried out.

The CCF is one of the principal heritage management institutions in Sri Lanka. It covers archaeological investigations, conservation of built heritage, artefacts, murals and other decorative works, scientific research related to heritage conservation, and provision of heritage information and development of visitor infrastructure utilisation at heritage sites.