Rs 1 cr reward to catch Maoist leader in Jharkhand

By | Published: 7:51 pm

Ranchi: Jharkhand has announced a Rs 1 crore reward on the head of a Maoist leader.

According to sources here, the Rs 1 crore bounty has been put on the head of Asim Mandal, alias Akash, alias Anal D., alias Toofan. He is a central committee member of the banned organisation, Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist).

He is active in both Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Besides, the police have also announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh on the head of Ram Prasad Mardi and Rs 10 lakh on Maharaja Parmanik.

Jharkhand Police have intensified operations to arrest these three Maoist leaders. Drones and thermal imaging systems are being used to track the movement of these Maoists, sources said.