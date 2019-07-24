Rs 1 Lakh debt drives family to suicide bid in Telangana, two dead

By | Published: 10:00 am 10:06 am

Nalgonda: Suspected pecuniary problems drove a three-member family to a suicide bid in Miryalaguda on Wednesday morning. While two of them died another one is battling for his life in a hospital, police said.

The suicide note purportedly written by the family head Polepally Lokesh mentioned that his father should clear the loans taken from three persons amounting to Rs. 1 lakh. This made the most investigators to suspect whether financial problems drive the family to suicide. However, investigation is in progress.

Lokesh, his wife Chithrakala and son Lohith, appeared to have consumed a pesticide in their house in Santhosh Nagar in Miryalaguda. Chithrakala and Lohith died and condition of Lokesh was serious.

The neighbors found them lying on the bed and a bottle of pesticide beside them. As Lokesh was found in unconscious condition, he has been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter