Rs 1 lakh reward for info on Hyderabad chopped body case

Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for those who provide information relating to the case in which a woman’s chopped body was found at Sri Ram Nagar Colony in Kondapur on Tuesday.

A team headed by Gachibowli Inspector M Gangadhar is investigating the case based on evidence recovered from three sacks on Tuesday morning.

Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police N Shyam Prasad Rao said the three sacks seemed to be used for packing rice and chilli powder and that it was suspected that the murderer could be working at a grocery store, restaurant, hotel, supermarket or departmental store.

“On one bag, we found the name Spices of 24 Carats, Indore. And on another bag it was written wheat flour atta from Archana Flour Mills Ausa and Latur, while the third one was imprinted with Mirchi and Ankur, Guntur,” he said.

The ACP urged the public, especially those associated with hotels, doctors and cloth store businesses, to provide information if they recognised the sacks and the woman’s dress, earrings and toe rings.