Rs 10 cr food processing unit at Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: The State government on Saturday sanctioned Rs 10 crore for setting up of exclusive food processing unit at Jeedimetla.

It will the first of its kind food processing facility launched by the Telangana government in public sector. The unit will be giving value addition to farm produce. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during a review meeting with Agriculture Department officials some six months ago hinted that a food processing unit would come up in the State capital.

Agriculture Secretary C Parthasarathi told Telangana Today that the department had entrusted the job to Mysuru-based Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) to submit Detailed Project Report on setting up a unit in the State.

“The CFTRI has submitted its report and gave nod to set up a food processing unit in the State for turmeric, chili and ginger crops,” he said. The unit is coming up in a sprawling 10 acres near Jeedimetla.

The facility will have latest technology available and it will give value addition to turmeric, chili and ginger crops without any adulteration. With the setting up of the public sector food processing unit, the farmers will benefit more and their produce will get remunerative prices.

Parthasarathi said the government was also planning to have a public sector food processing unit in Velpur Spice Park under TSIIC.