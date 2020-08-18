Rs 10 crore for drainage at Sammaiah Nagar in Warangal: Minister KTR

By | Published: 1:47 pm 1:51 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for IT and MAUD K T Rama Rao said that drainage would be constructed at Sammaiah Nagar colony to resolve the problem of inundation permanently. He also directed the officials to consider the feasibility of constricting one more sluice to the Bhadrakali Lake in the city. The minister along with Minister for Health Etala Rajender has arrived here by a chopper to take stock of the situation following the very heavy rains that lashed the city in the last five days. He was welcomed at University Arts and Science College’s ground by Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao , Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and officials. Earlier, he conducted an aerial survey over the city to see the flood affected areas.

He has first visited the Naimnagar locality and interacted with the locals over the present situation caused by the floods. Later, he visited the Sammaiah Nagar, which was badly affected by the floods, and assured to construct the drainage at a cost of Rs 10 crore to let out the flood waters. “I appeal to the city dwellers to cooperate with the government to remove the illegal structures on the nalas that had become the obstruction to the free flow of the waters,” he said.

Later, he visited the bridge on the Bhadrakali Lake nala near RR Function Hall at Peddammagadda and directed the officials to take immediate steps for the removal of the encroachments and other obstructions. He also inspected the Bondhi Vaagu nala. Interacting with the locals, KT Rama Rao said that they would consider constructing one more sluice to let out the flood water from the Bhadrakali Lake to avoid the inundation of the low-lying areas. When asked the officials about the source of the water for the Bhadrakali and cause of inundation of the low-lying areas, the authorities said that sluices were constructed keeping the past rainfall record of 18 cm, but the city witnessed 27 cm recently.

Meanwhile, the minister also visited the Covid-19 ward at MGMH and interacted with the patients. He asked them to be bold to defeat the Coronavirus. “We will arrange 150 more beds for the Covid-19 patients besides inaugurating the Covid-19 hospital built under PMSSY scheme at KMC premises, “ he added.

GWMC Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MAUD Principal Secretary Aravind Kumar, Director of Municipal Administration N Satyanarayana, District Collector Rajiv Gandhi, GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy and others accompanied the minister.

