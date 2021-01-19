Rs 10 lakh financial aid to Telangana martyr

A native of Jillellapalli of Ghambiraopet mandal, Narayana sacrificed his life for the cause of a separate State during the movement

By | Published: 10:41 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: The State government on Tuesday extended Rs 10 lakh financial support to the family of Telangana martyr Salvala Narayana.

A native of Jillellapalli of Ghambiraopet mandal, Narayana sacrificed his life for the cause of a separate State during the movement.

Based on instructions from Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao, the district administration provided financial support to the family of martyr.

District collector D Krishanbhaskar on Tuesday handed over Rs 10 lakh cheque to Narsavva, wife of Narayana. Ghambiraopet ZPTC Komirisetti Vijaya, MPP Karuna, and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .