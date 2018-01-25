Rs 10 lakh for repairs after Khairatabad RTA fire mishap

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:30 am

Hyderabad: Transport Minister P Mahender Reddy sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for the repair works in Khairatabad’s Road Transport Authority (RTA) office after a major fire mishap that took place in its record room on Wednesday. The Minister visited the old Khairathabad RTA office and enquired about the fire mishap. He said the reasons for fire accident would be investigated by JTC Ramesh.

Later, Joint Transport Commissioner J Pandurang Naik informed that electric short circuit has caused the fire. “Some of the 40-year-old records were burnt in the fire. However, all the records have been computerised” he said in press release. Minister sought information on security measures that were taken up in the old building. He directed Naik and Ramesh to take necessary steps to prevent such mishaps in future.