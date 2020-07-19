Rs 100 cr contingency fund too little too late: Telangana BJP

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: BJP considers assignment of Rs 100 crore by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to tackle the steeply rising Covid-19 crisis in Telangana as a hogwash and is ‘too little too late’. In a statement here on Saturday, party State unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said that BJP was surprised that the government woke up from its deep slumber.

“The Chief Minister conducted a superficial review, without having to make any substantial decisions to mitigate Covid crisis in Telangana State. In fact, he has brazenly downplayed the seriousness of the current situation and is making misleading statements in the middle of a global pandemic crisis,” Rao said.

BJP demands the government to immediately expand the bed count by at least 25,000 beds in the State, keeping in view of the possibility of further steep spike in positive cases in days and weeks ahead. Telangana currently has an average of 1,500 positive cases being reported daily, he said.

