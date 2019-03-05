Rs 100-cr eye hospital inaugurated in Tirupati

By | Published: 12:54 am

Tirupati: Sri Venkateswara Aravind Eye Hospital, a modern state-of-the-art eye care facility, was inaugurated here on Monday. The 140 bed eye hospital built at a cost of Rs 100 crore here would render 50 per cent of its services on payment and the balance would be made available either free of cost or at highly subsidised rate, according to an official of the hospital.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here had resolved in 2015 to allot seven acres owned by it on lease for a nominal annual charge to the Tamil Nadu-based Aravind Eye Care Systems, a temple official said. They had come forward to construct a mega eye care hospital for the benefit of pilgrims, general public in Rayalaseema districts and TTD staff, he said.

The Aravind Eye Care Hospitals, a World Health Organisation collaborating centre for prevention and control of blindness, now runs a dozen eye hospitals in Tamil Nadu and one in the holy city Tirupati as well.