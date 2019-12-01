Rs 1,000 crore for TSRTC from next budget: KCR

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Hyderabad: Making major announcements for TSRTC and its employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said the State government would allocate Rs 1,000 crore for the corporation in every budget beginning next year. Besides, the retirement age for the employees would also be raised from the present 58 to 60 years of age.

The Chief Minister, who was addressing about 500 TSRTC employees and workers from 97 bus depots from across the State at Pragathi Bhavan here, also assured that the salaries for September would be paid on Monday. Besides, the salaries for the employees for the 52 day strike period would also be paid lump sum.

Clarifying that the government would ensure job security to each and every RTC employee, he reiterated that not even a single employee would be removed from service. He also made it clear that no private buses will be allowed to operate on any of the RTC routes.

Hoping that the RTC will bounce back and get into profit-making mode within the next four months, Chandrasekhar Rao said: “The RTC should earn profits of 1,000 crore annually which will facilitate each worker to take home a bonus of Rs one lakh.”

