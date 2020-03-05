Rs 10L handed over to wife of accident victim in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar branch of Karnataka Bank has handed over Rs 10 lakhs to Vemula Renuka, the wife of late Vemula Bhasha, a customer of the bank who died in a road accident. The amount was paid by the bank towards the claim settlement under KBL SURAKSHA accident death insurance scheme.

Anil E Moris, Assistant General Manager of Hyderabad Region, said the Karnataka bank was having the unique accidental death insurance scheme KBL SURAKSHA in tie-up with Universal Sompo General Insurance Co Ltd. The unique feature of the scheme is that customer has to pay just Rs 147.50 premium per annum including GST and in case of accidental death of the customer the insurance company will pay Rs 10 lakhs to the nominee.

If customer pays Rs 73 per premium per annum, the nominee will get Rs 5 lakhs, according to a press release. Branch manager Mohammed Hassan Razvi, zonal manager of Universal Sompo General Insurance Ajay Kumar P and other officials were present.

