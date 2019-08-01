Rs 14 cr released as ex gratia to farmers’ kin in Telangana

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday released Rs 14.58 crore towards payment of ex gratia to families of 243 farmers who committed suicide due to failure of crops. The funds are meant for farmers’ families affected by suicides during the financial year 2019-20, the Revenue Department said in its orders. The Commissioner for Relief has been instructed to disburse the amount to the families affected. As per the orders, Nalgonda district had witnessed the highest number of 45 suicides, followed by 32 in Khammam, 20 in Sangareddy, 19 in Karimnagar, 15 in Vikarabad, 14 in Medak, 13 in Nagarkunrool, 12 in Adilabad, 10 in Ranga Reddy and Warangal Rural districts.

