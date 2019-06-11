Rs 15 crore for Bonalu festival

By | Published: 1:33 am

Hyderabad: The State Government has released Rs 15 crores for organising Ashada Bonalu- 2019, according to the Minister for Animal Husbandry, Srinivas Yadav on Monday.

The arrangements being made for Bonalu, a State festival were reviewed by him along with the Minister for Home, Mohammad Ali, Minister for Endowments A Indrakaran Reddy at Secretariat.

Srinivas Yadav said that Golkonda Bonalu will be organised on July 4 followed by the Secunderabad Bonalu on July 21 and Old City Bonalu. It will be organised in Old City on July 28.

The GHMC is making proposals for taking up different works costing Rs 22 crore on the occasion. The GHMC would take up road repairs, besides sanitation works and lighting at temples in a big way.

The Hyderabad Metro Water Works will distribute 3 lakh water packets for the devotees.

Home Minister, Mohammad Ali said that the Bonalu festival would be off to a colourful start on July 4.

A Indrakaran Reddy informed that Pattu Vastrams ( silk clothes) would be presented to 26 temples as part of the Bonalu festival.