Rs 15 lakh burgled from a trader’s house in Asifabad

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a broad daylight burglary, unidentified persons decamped with Rs 15 lakh in cash from the residence of an electrical shop owner in Asifabad on Tuesday.

The thieves stole the cash kept in Uttam’s residence by breaking open an iron almirah and the door of his house when he was at work. The trader realised the theft only when he returned home late on Tuesday evening. He said that he had kept the funds for purchasing a house site. The incident came to light on Wednesday.

Asifabad Inspector M Raju said the complainant, Raj Purohit Uttam, owner of a leading electrical appliances outlet and resident of Bapunagar.

The trader, in a petition submitted to police, suspected role of two persons of the town and three belonging to Rajasthan in the theft. He alleged that the three, who came to Asifabad two days ago, left for Rajasthan on the day of the crime.

Clues team collected fingerprints of the offenders and a dog squad was pressed for tracing the burglars. Based on the complaint from the trader, a case was registered under Section 454 (house-breaking) and 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

