Rs 1,874 cr of GST dodged in Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Finance has said GST evasion to the tune of Rs 1,874.13 crore was found in Telangana from July 2017 to January 2020. According to officials, of this, about Rs 805.17 crore has been recovered from evaders after arresting 35 people in different cases in Telangana.

Prosecution was not filed in any case registered in the State, the Ministry said adding that efforts were on to curb evasion of GST with the help of inputs from the Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM). The Directorate-General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Central GST field formations are initiating various other measures in this regard including checking the evasion through e-Way bill mechanism and taking action on specific intelligence.

In all, 336 people were arrested in 36 States/Union Territories for evading tax and prosecution was filed in 31 cases. In Telangana, the GST officials booked cases against tax evaders especially industrialists. A few weeks ago, the DGGI has conducted searches at the residential premises of a film actress along with those who were into the chit fund, entertainment and infrastructure businesses. The premises of those extending financial services into fitness media were also raided in connection with the alleged evasion of taxes. The searches were conducted at 23 locations.

Apart from detecting tax evasion, officials cracked the whip on industrialists for their alleged involvement in fake invoices scam. Last month, the city zonal unit of DGGI arrested the director of a private limited company, who is also a Chartered Accountant, for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 69 crore. The fraud came to light when the officials were searching for firms and persons who were issuing fake invoices.

