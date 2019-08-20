Rs 2 cr crop loan fraud comes to light in Nizamabad district

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Nizamabad: A bank manager, field officer, Mee seva centre owner and suspended revenue employee allegedly formed a coterie and prepared fake pattadar passbooks on the name of some landless labourers, and took crop loans of Rs 2 crore without intimating this to the beneficiaries, from Syndicate Bank, Yedapalli mandal hq branch, of Nizamabad district. After coming to know of this issue, the beneficiaries are a worried lot and are demanding action against the culprits.

The government issues crop loans through banks to farmers on the basis of their land and paying capacity, but Syndicate Bank manager and field officer of Yedapalli branch, hatched a plan to take loans in the name of some land owners and prepared fake pattadar passbooks with the help of a suspended revenue employee and Mee seva centre owner. They collected Aadhar card, bank passbooks xerox copies and personal details of applicants, who wanted to take bank loans.

Later, they prepared pattadar passbooks in the name of over 100 persons and got sanctioned over Rs 2 crore worth bank loans and credited the money into their accounts. They later diverted these amounts into the Syndicate Bank manager’s and field officer’s accounts.

Lid off fraud

On Monday, a few women self-help group members approached the Syndicate Bank, Yedapalli, for group loans. But the current manager refused to issue loans, because he said one of the group’s members had taken a crop loan and failed to repay the loan.

Latha, self-help group member, ARP camp, said that the bank manger refused to issue loan to their group, because one of their group members had taken crop loan and had not repaid the amount, he said. But Latha asked the manager that the said member does not have any land and how the bank officials issued crop loan to her. She sought to know how the bank officials issued crop loans to landless labourers. According to bank officials, many villagers had taken loans and wanted them to repay the loans immediately, but the villagers refused to budge and said that they had not taken any loans at all.

Local public representatives informed the matter to the Bodhan RDO, Gopiram, and Syndicate Bank higher officials on Monday. After coming to know the matter, the Bodhan RDO ordered Yedapalli Tahsildar, Ashok Kumar, to conduct a probe into the issue. The Yedapalli Tahsildar and SI Ramu Naidu visited Yedapalli Syndicate Bank and conducted an enquiry and spoke to the current bank manager, Chandrashekhar and field officer. They explained that the previous bank manager issued crop loans worth over Rs 2 crore on 62 fake beneficiaries’ names and conducted an enquiry into the issue. Yellaiah Yadav, former sarpanch, Yedapalli, demanded a thorough enquiry into the whole issue.

