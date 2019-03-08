Rs 2 cr donated to IIM-V in daughter’s memory

By | AP Bureau | Published: 1:33 am

Visakhapatnam: A scientist from Visakhapatnam donated Rs 2 crore to IIM-Visakhapatnam in memory of his late daughter, a graduate from IIM Ahmedabad.

Dr BRL Row, a scientist in the field of chemistry and a native of Visakhapatnam, announced the largesse in memory of his late daughter Vani Row. Vani had a distinguished career in consulting and investment banking in India and the US, working for renowned corporations such as Boeing, Columbia University, Citibank and Bank of New York. She had returned to India after about a decade and half of the successful stint in the US and headed a securities firm in Bangalore. She died at the age of 47 in 2017. Dr Row and his younger brother Dr Rama Mohan Gandhi, a retired Professor & HoD of Electrical & Electronics Engineering of BHU Varanasi, recalled Vani’s hunger for knowledge in topics beyond the normal curricula, her childlike innocence, fertile-mind, winning-attitude and fine judgment. The duo, accompanied by their nephew Shri V Veda Vyas, a well-known industrialist, attended the women’s day celebrations at IIM-V where Row donated the amount.

The donation was for two purposes — constructing a building in the permanent campus of IIM Visakhapatnam in memory of Vani and presenting Gold Medal every year to girl students standing first in the MBA programme.