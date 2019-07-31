Rs 2 lakh insurance for TRS members: KTR

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: All TRS members will get an insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh each in case of accidental death, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

He said this while handing over a cheque for Rs 11.21 crore to officials of United India Insurance Company towards annual premium for about 50 lakh party members at Telangana Bhavan here.

He said the premium for the remaining party workers, who are joining it during the ongoing membership drive, will be paid at a later date after consolidating the final numbers.

Rama Rao said besides conducting the membership drive, the party was appointing local committees and also strengthening the affiliated organisations. Once the construction of TRS district offices is completed, training programmes will be held for party activists. “Nearly 50 lakh members have registered as on Wednesday and we expect more registrations over the next few days. In coordination with local leaders, we will focus on improving membership in Greater Hyderabad region,” he added.

The TRS working president clarified that he had a cordial meeting with Governor ESL Narasimhan and it had no other agenda. He thanked the party cadres for their active participation in the membership drive.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter