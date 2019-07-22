Rs 2 lakh worth gutka seized in Huzurabad

By | Published: 9:37 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Commissionerate police busted a gutka supplying gang and detained three of its members after seizing Rs 2 lakh worth of gutka packets including an autorickshaw and three mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested were identified as Dontula Ravi, Siddari Mothiram and Perumalla Kantharao, residents of Mittapalli, Jaipur of Mancherial district. Acting on a tip-off, the taskforce sleuths laid a trap and swooped on the peddlers who were supplying the illegal drug in Huzurabad town using the auto-rickshaw.

The gang used to bring the banned gutka from Bidhar of Karnataka and sell in Huzurabad and other areas in the district. The trio were handed over to the Huzurabad rural police.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .