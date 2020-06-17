Rs 2 lakh worth gutkha packets seized in Karimnagar

By | Published: 7:37 pm

Karimnagar: Karimnagar police bust a gang trading banned gutkha packets and arrested four of its members on Wednesday. They also seized Rs 2 lakh worth gutkha packets from them.

Based on reliable information, both the Task Force and Thimmapur police conducted vehicle checking at Thimmapur bus stand and found a car moving under suspicious circumstances. When they checked the vehicle, police found banned gutkha packets.

Four persons – Shivanathuni Ramesh of Mallapur, Thimmapur mandal, Dikonda Shanthi Kumar, Mendugula Suresh of Bakrichepyala and Gande Lingamurthy of Puluru, Siddipet district were travelling in the vehicle.

On questioning, they confessed that the gutkha packets were brought from Bidar in Karnataka and sold in various parts of the district.

An autorikshaw driver by profession, Ramesh with the help of the other three persons, started the illegal trade to make a quick buck. They have been shifted to Thimmapur police station.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .