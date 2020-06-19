‘Rs 20 crore for development of greenery around Warangal’

By | Published: 10:41 pm 10:45 pm

Warangal Urban: Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said steps were being taken to develop ‘Smrithi Vanam’ (memorial park) in the city and the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) had allocated Rs 20 crore (which is 10 percent of the total budget outlay) for the development of greenery. As a part of the ‘Green Friday’ programme called by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, Vinay Bhaskar planted a sapling at a park behind Ekashila Park in Balasamudram in the city on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that they would ensure planting of the mosquito repellants and aroma plants to check the mosquito menace and thus check the seasonal diseases. “I also appeal to the city dwellers to participate in the ‘10 minutes at 10 am on Sunday’ programme to check the mosquito menace,” he added.

Later, Vinay Bhaskar made a surprise visit to the regional office of the Telangana State Pollution Control Board at Balasamudram. After knowing that only low-level staff attending the duties at the office, he called the Executive Engineer (EE) Venkatanarsu and expressed his anger over the absenteeism and warned that action would be initiated against the absentees.

