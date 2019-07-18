Rs 2,074 crore to Telangana’s local bodies

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Hyderabad: Nearly Rs 2,074 crore will be provided for development of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State during the current fiscal. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the State government increased the number of ULBs in the State, from 65 to 142 and will soon increase the number of municipal corporations from the existing six to 13 for planned development.

The State Legislative Assembly on Thursday approved an amendment bill to the Telangana Municipal Laws, to increase the number of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and also wards in them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister explained that the State government brought several administrative reforms after the State formation and formed 23 new districts, mandals, and villages. “We have established over 5,000 administrative wings/units including new districts and ULBs. The amendmen to the Telangana Municipal Laws will pave way for conducting the polls to new municipalities,” he said.

Responding to issues raised by AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others, Chandrashekhar Rao admitted that several municipalities were facing financial problems. However, he assured that funds will be now sanctioned to the ULBs and also rural local bodies as per the 14th Finance Commission guidelines. “We will spend Rs 2,074 crore for ULBs alone with equal share contributed by both the State and the Centre,” he added.

