Rs.2,410 crore sanctioned for link roads improvement in Hyderabad and adjoining ULBs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: Continuing with the initiative of redesigning and improving the road infrastructure in the city, the State government has sanctioned Rs. 2,410 crore for 104 roads/corridors in the GHMC limits and adjoining 10 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

In the orders issued on Friday, the government also accorded permission to take up 50 identified roads/corridors with an amount of Rs.1,500 crore on priority basis.

The Managing Director, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited, had informed the government of the success of the Missing Links Project in Phase-1 and Phase-II and sought the project to be extended for another 104 roads/corridors identified within the limits of GHMC and adjoining ULBs.

For this, the government was requested to provide administrative sanction for an amount of Rs.2,410 crore with permission to take up 50 roads/corridors in Phase-III with five packages on priority basis.

While providing the administrative sanction, the government orders said the expenditure should be met by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) from internal resources/raising loans from the financial institutes.